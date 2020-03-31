Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Tuesday, March 31st, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Tuesday, March 31st, 2020.

The Nigerian government has confirmed twenty new cases of Coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in Nigeria to 131. The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known on its Twitter handle on Monday. According to the health agency, 13 cases were recorded in Lagos, four in Federal Capital Territory, two in Kaduna and one in Oyo State.

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has slammed human rights activist, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), for faulting the order of President Muhammadu Buhari restricting movement in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun states. Adegboruwa had said the President had no right to give such directive without recourse to the National Assembly. In a statement on Monday, Malami said the President did not commit any illegality.

Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde has tested positive for coronavirus, the governor said Monday on Twitter. According to the governor, he just received his COVID-19 confirmation test results and it is positive. He added that he is not showing any symptoms and will continue to self- isolate.

Nigeria’s health minister, Dr Osagie Ehanire, on Monday confirmed the country’s second death from coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Ehanire confirmed this development at a press briefing in Abuja. The minister warned Nigerians to protect the elderly among them, as well as those having underlying health issues, as they were the most vulnerable.

The government of Lagos on Monday said five coronavirus (Covid-19) patients at the Infectious Disease Centre, Yaba Mainland Hospital, had been discharged. It was learned that the patients, who preferred anonymity, looked stable. Concise News understands that eight patients have so far been discharged from the Centre.

The Nigerian military has announced the killing of one of the top commanders of the Boko Haram terror group. Concise News reports that the commander, Abu Usamah, was said to have been killed by troops in Gorgi, Damboa area of Borno State, northeast Nigeria. Military spokesman Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko said in a statement that Usamah was among the terrorists killed by troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole during a subsidiary Operation known as Ayiso Tamonuma.

The Borno State government has confirmed that all the five suspected cases of COVID-19 in the state came out negative. Commissioner for Health Dr. Salisu Kwayabura, made this known to journalists on Sunday evening in Maiduguri. He said the cases were isolated in the state Public Health and Emergency Operation Centre.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says there will be no disruptions in banking services during the 14-day lockdown. Isaac Okorafor, CBN Director of Corporate Communications, made this known in a statement on Monday. President Muhammadu Buhari had, on Sunday, instructed that movement of people be restricted in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja for 14 days in curb the spread of COVID-19 virus.

Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to lock down Lagos, Ogun and Abuja amid the coronavirus outbreak. The president in a nationwide broadcast on Sunday announced restriction of movement in the two states and the nation’s capital to curb the spread of the virus. In a statement on Monday, Soyinka said Nigeria is not in a war, demanding answers on whether Buhari has such powers to declare the curfew.

The United States government has disclosed plans to evacuates its citizens from Nigeria following the spread of Coronavirus pandemic. The US mission in Nigeria made this known via a post on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

That's the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning.