Nigeria Records More Coronavirus Cases In Osun, Ogun

By - 60 mins on March 31, 2020
Governor Sanwo-Olu of neighbouring Lagos state on Friday announced an economic stimulus package to help residents cushion the effects of our the Stay-at-home directive to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state (image courtesy: Lagos Govt)

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Tuesday morning confirmed four new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) in Osun and Ogun states.

Concise News reports that three of the cases were confirmed in Osun, while Ogun recorded one, bringing the total number of cases in Nigeria to 135.

Of the total known cases, the country has recorded two deaths, while eight people have recovered from the virus.

“Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 3 in Osun and 1 in Ogun,” the NCDC tweeted.

“As at 11:15 am 31st March there are 135 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths.”

See below a breakdown of cases by states:

Lagos- 81
FCT- 25
Ogun- 4
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 8
Edo- 2
Bauchi- 2
Osun-5
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
Kaduna- 3

Meanwhile, more than 700,000 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in over 190 countries and territories worldwide.

Over 37,000 people have died as a result of the virus and more than 160,000 persons have recovered, according to researchers at the Johns Hopkins University.

