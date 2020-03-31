Naira Drops Further As Dollar Sells For N412

Nigeria’s currency, naira, dropped further on Monday as the US dollar exchanged for N412 at the Bureau De Change (BDC).

Concise News understands that this development followed the Central Bank of Nigeria’s temporary suspension of sale of forex to the Bureau De Change operators in the industry.

It was learned that the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria had made a request to the apex to grant it market holidays due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nigerian currency had also suffered setbacks because of the crude oil price that fell drastically in the international market.