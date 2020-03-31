Latest Coronavirus Update For Today

Welcome to the coverage of the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) update for today as the world grapples with the pandemic.

More than 678,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in over 190 countries and territories of the world, resulting in approximately 31,700 deaths. More than 146,000 people have since recovered.

Refresh this page for update.

Buhari Legalises Lockdown Of Abuja, Lagos, Ogun

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday signed the COVID-19 Regulations, 2020, which declaring COVID-19 a dangerous infectious disease.

Femi Adesina, the media adviser to the President, made this known in a statement on Monday.

The statement said the regulations were in line with the exercising of the powers conferred on Buhari by Sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Quarantine Act (CAP Q2 LFN 2004), and all other powers enabling him in that behalf.

Nigeria Records 20 New Coronavirus Cases As Tally Hits 131

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 20 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number to 131.

The NCDC tweeted Monday night that 13 cases were recorded in Lagos, four in Abuja, two in Kaduna and one in Oyo.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde has tested positive for coronavirus, the governor said Monday on Twitter.

“I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is POSITIVE. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self- isolate,” Makinde tweeted.

“I have designated Prof Temitope Alonge, former Chief Medical Director of the University College, Ibadan, as the Head of COVID-19 Task Force while I recover fully. Please continue to comply with all the directives from the COVID-19 Task Force. Stay home, stay safe.”

Nigeria Records Second Death

Nigeria’s health minister, Dr Osagie Ehanire, on Monday confirmed the country’s second death from coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Ehanire confirmed this development at a press briefing in Abuja.

The minister warned Nigerians to protect the elderly among them, as well as those having underlying health issues, as they were the most vulnerable.

Five Covid-19 Patients In Lagos Discharged

The government of Lagos on Monday said five coronavirus (Covid-19) patients at the Infectious Disease Centre, Yaba Mainland Hospital, had been discharged.

It was learned that the patients, who preferred anonymity, looked stable.

“I came in here on the 15th and after the test showed positive, I was asked to come back the next day. So I was admitted here,” one of the patients reportedly said.

Kano state governor Abdullahi Ganduje has declared a one-day fasting and prayer in the state, saying it is the best way to tackle the coronavirus (COVID-19) ravaging the world.

Ganduje, while inaugurating fund-raising committee on Sunday, said the fasting and prayer would hold on Monday, March 30.

The governor said: “As Nigeria recorded over 90 cases of coronavirus, Kano is yet to record a single case, hence the need for the government to be up and doing to contain the outbreak of the deadly disease.

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has dismissed the claim that he tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

”It has come to the attention of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, that a fabricated and malicious report is circulating in social and print media,” a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Sarah Sanda, read.

COVID-19: Five Suspected Cases In Borno Confirmed Negative

The Borno State government has confirmed that all the five suspected cases of COVID-19 in the state came out negative.

Commissioner for Health Dr. Salisu Kwayabura, who addressed journalists Sunday evening in Maiduguri, said the cases were isolated in the state Public Health and Emergency Operation Centre, stressing that, “the five persons willingly submitted themselves to be tested following their history of travelling to countries with highest coronavirus cases.”

COVID-19: Senate Reacts To Buhari’s Lockdown Of Ogun, Lagos, Abuja

The Nigerian Senate has thrown its weight behind President Muhammadu Buhari’s lockdown of Lagos, Ogun and Abuja due to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Buhari announced the restriction of movements shortly before the country confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, bringing the total number of recorded cases to 111.

“Lagos has been locked down partially since a few days ago. It is not something to worry about. They should allow leaders to make decisions, especially in this type of crisis situation that we are faced with. I want to believe that the President must have consulted well,” Senate spokesman Godiya Akwashiki said. Read full story here.

Nigeria Confirms More Coronavirus Cases After Buhari’s Broadcast

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Sunday night confirmed 14 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 111.

Concise News reports that nine of the latest cases are in Lagos and five are in the country’s capital, Abuja.

“Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos and 5 in FCT,” the health agency tweeted.

Tinubu Donates N200m For Fight Against Coronavirus

National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has donated N200m to counter the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

In a statement he personally signed, Tinubu said N100m of the donation would be donated to the Lagos State Government while the remaining N100m would go to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The former governor of Lagos said, “We could not do so this year but by God’s grace we will do so again.”

Buhari’s Minister Seeks God’s Healing, Protection

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy in Nigeria, Isa Ali Ibrahim, has prayed for healing for all those that have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Concise News reports that the Sheikh Pantami begged God to “bring an end to this pandemic”.

Pantami unleashed these prayers on Sunday on his known Twitter handle.

Pastor Adeboye Reveals Those Who Will Die Due To Coronavirus

astor Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has said those who will die due to coronavirus are people whose appointed time has come.

Adeboye, who disclosed this during a live broadcast at his Church, stated that he got the revelation from God.

Delivering a sermon titled “Peace Be Still” Pastor Adeboye said: “When I spoke to my daddy about my pains on those who are dying of the virus around the world, He assured me that; only those whose appointed time has come will die, so when your appointed time has not come, relax and enjoy your holiday.”

That’s all for now on the latest coronavirus news on Concise News. Be sure to get more Nigerian news updates on this online news medium.