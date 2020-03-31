Ekiti Index Coronavirus Patient Discharged

The Ekiti state government has discharged the index coronavirus patient after being certified free of the disease, Concise News reports.

The patient, who had been receiving treatment at the Ekiti State Infectious Disease Control Centre, Ado-Ekiti, since March 18, was discharged at 2pm on Tuesday.

Moji Yaya-Kolade, the state Commissioner for Health and Human Services, said the patient was discharged after two tests conducted on him came back negative.

She added that other tests carried out on the patient also revealed that his vital organs were functioning well.

“We have tested him twice and the results were negative. He is doing fine and all tests carried out show that his organs are also functioning well. So, we are happy to discharge him,” she said in a statement.

“We shall still keep monitoring him from his base and we also appeal to members of the public to call the emergency numbers to report any suspected case, so we can take action in a timely manner. It was the timely intervention that saved our index case.”

She added that the state was monitoring the 41 contacts that had been put in self isolation.

The 38-year-old patient who spoke with journalists thanked the state government for his treatment.

He also thanked Kayode Fayemi, governor of the state, for visiting him at the centre, and urged Nigerians to take the war against coronavirus seriously.

“I appreciate the state government, the medical team and entire Ekiti people for their care and for standing by me during my trying moment,” he said.

“I want our people to know that Coronavirus is real. We should join hands with government and observe all recommended hygienic procedures to curtail the spread of the disease.”

Shortly after his discharge, the patient and his sister were driven in a blue ambulance back to his Ibadan, Oyo state base.

He contracted the disease after meeting with an American who died from complications from an unknown illness before his test for coronavirus came out.