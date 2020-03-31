COVID-19: Why Wike Suspended Council Chairman, Imposed Curfew

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has suspended the Chairman of Obio-Akpor Local Government Area and his deputy for failing to implement his directives to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the council.

The governor, in a statement by his Special Assitant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, also imposed dusk- to -dawn curfew on Obiri-Ikwerre Junction to Choba and from Education Bus Stop to Agip Junction in Port Harcourt.

Wike, in a broadcast in Port Harcourt, said that the State Security Council reached the decision after it monitored compliance with the government’s directives against COVID-19.

The governor further granted waivers to different categories of persons following the closure of borders and other directives.

He said the restrictive orders would not affect Medical and Pharmaceutical Personnel,Food and Beverages, Essential Oil and Gas Staff, Petroleum Products and Media Workers and Newspaper Distributors.

He said: “All these categories of staff must identify themselves with valid identity cards.

“With effect from Tuesday March 31, 2020 there will be a dusk to dawn curfew from Obiri-Ikwerre Junction( Ozuoba, Rumualogu) to Choba and from Education Bus Stop to Agip Junction, Ikwerre Road .

“All beer parlours and public drinking joints are hereby closed because they have suddenly become an extension of night clubs that were earlier shut down.

“Any beer parlour or public drinking joint found to be open shall be acquired by the State Government.

“All landlords are advised to warn their tenants who use their property as beer parlours or public drinking joints to adhere to this directive.

“Traditional rulers, youth Leaders and Community Development Committees are to ensure that beer parlours and public drinking joints in their areas remain closed.

“Any Traditional Ruler who allows markets to be opened in his domain will be deposed.

“Government is investigating the illegal operation of markets at night at Woji and Elelenwo Communities.

“Further violation by residents of these two communities will attract declaration of curfew.”

Wike said further violation of the directive for markets to remain closed would attract a state-wide curfew.

He said: “Let me reiterate that this government will continue to do what is right no matter who is involved.

“As you are all aware, no conventional war has grounded global life and economy like coronavirus has done.

“Everybody is affected. Therefore, all hands must be on deck to defeat coronavirus. I want to sincerely express my heartfelt gratitude to our health professionals on the frontline of this fight.

“Let me also thank all the security agencies, individuals and organisations who are collaborating with us to make Rivers State safe.

“I am confident that with our collective resolve our dear state will contain the spread of this virus. My Dear Good People of Rivers State based on suggestions by well-meaning Rivers people, government is looking into the setting up of food markets across the State.”