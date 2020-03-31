COVID-19: Goakeeping Legend And Former Barca Goalie In Critical Condition

Former Barcelona goalkeeper and Turkey legend, Rustu Recber is said to be in a critical condition in a Turkish hospital after contracting coronavirus disease (covid-19) a few days ago.

Concise News understands that his wife, Isil, was the first in his immediate family to contract coronavirus after returning from a trip to the United States (US).

The 46-year-old played seven times for Barcelona before returning to Turkey with Fenerbahce and Besiktas.

The number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Turkey has increased to 10,827, while the death toll has reached 168, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced Monday.

According to statistics released by the Health Ministry, 1,815 of 9,982 patients tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, have been confirmed positive.

Sharing Turkey’s latest coronavirus outbreak figures over Twitter, Koca said 11,535 tests had been carried out in the preceding 24 hours, while the total number of those who have recovered has come to 162.

Meanwhile, 725 patients were in critical condition, the statement said.