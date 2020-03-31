COVID-19 Fight: Reps Donate Salaries For Two Months

Members of Nigeria’s House of Representatives have resolved to donate their salaries for the next two months to support the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila announced in a statement on Tuesday that the donation would be independent of the contributions by individual lawmakers to alleviate the hardship that their constituents face due to the virus.

According to the lawmaker from Lagos, starting from March, the donation will be transferred directly to the National Relief Fund account.

“We have in the House of Representatives jointly committed to contributing one hundred percent (100%) of our salaries for the next two months to the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria,” the speaker said.

“Our contribution will support provisions for the welfare of frontline medical professionals and health workers, and other interventions to provide for the wellbeing of all Nigerians through these trying times.

“Accordingly, I have directed the Clerk to the National Assembly to see to it that all members’ salaries are transferred to the National Relief Fund for this month and the next.”

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control had earlier on Tuesday confirmed four additional cases of the contagion in Africa most populous nation.

Three of the cases were confirmed in Osun, while Ogun recorded one, bringing the total number of cases in Nigeria to 135.

Till date, two people have died from the virus in Nigeria, while the country has discharged eight persons.