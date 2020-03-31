Coronavirus: Test Results Of Police I.G., 11 Other Officers In Nigeria Revealed

The highest-ranking police officer in Nigeria, Mohammed Adamu, has tested negative for the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the force said on Tuesday.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) submitted samples on Friday, March 27, and “received the result of the test this morning, 31st March, 2020,” according to a statement on the verified Facbook page of the force.

Others who tested negative include: spokesman for the police, DCP Frank Mba; the Principal Staff Officer to the IGP, DCP Idowu Owohunwa; and Head of the Force Technical Intelligence Unit, DCP Lanre Ogunlowo.

“Personal Physician to the IGP, CSP (Dr) Nonye Welle, Medical Officer, Police Clinic, Force Headquarters, Abuja CSP (Dr) Titus Adegbite, Secretary to the IGP, SP Moses Jolugbo and five (5) other close aides to the IGP,” tested negative, too.

Nigeria Records More Coronavirus Cases In Osun, Ogun

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has confirmed four new cases of coronavirus in Osun and Ogun states.

Three of the cases were confirmed in Osun, while Ogun recorded one, bringing the total number of cases in Nigeria to 135 as of Tuesday morning.

Of the total known cases, the country has recorded two deaths, while eight people have recovered from the virus.

“Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 3 in Osun and 1 in Ogun,” the NCDC tweeted.

“As at 11:15 am 31st March there are 135 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths.”

See below a breakdown of cases by states:

Lagos- 81

FCT- 25

Ogun- 4

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 8

Edo- 2

Bauchi- 2

Osun-5

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

Kaduna- 3

More than 700,000 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in over 190 countries and territories worldwide.

Over 37,000 people have died as a result of the virus and more than 160,000 persons have recovered, according to researchers at the Johns Hopkins University.