Coronavirus: Gov. Ortom Provides Update On Benue’s Index Case

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has given update on the health of the State’s first index case of coronavirus disease (covid-19), Concise News reports.

Ortom had on Sunday confirmed a 62-year old woman, Susan Okpe as Benue’s index case.

However, a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase said the patient is clinically stable and responding to treatment.

He said efforts were being made to trace those who might have come into physical contact with her, appealing that such persons present themselves to the Emergency Response Team, for testing.

The Governor further directed the closure of all entry points into the State, markets and clubs.

“Following the confirmation of a COVID-19 positive case in Benue State, our administration has reviewed the situation and come up with the following additional measures:

“All entry points into Benue State shall be closed with effect from Wednesday 1st of April, 2020,” he said.

He also directed that Action Committees be set up in the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

Ortom said restriction of movement will be effective from 7pm to 6am daily, adding that it exempts those on essential services.

“The curfew will take effect from Monday, 30th March, 2020 till further notice.

“All public gatherings in the state have been suspended till further notice. These include marriage ceremonies, community festivals, funerals and religious meetings (Churches and Mosques) which should be limited to 30 participants. I urge our traditional, religious, youth and political leaders to ensure strict compliance.

“All commercial vehicles travelling in and out of the state, as well as those travelling from one local government area to another within the state must submit manifest of their passengers to the appropriate authorities. The manifest must contain information about the passengers’ names, phone numbers, residential addresses and final destination.

“Tricycles also known as ‘Keke NAPEP’ should not convey more than two passengers at a time.Township and mini buses should not convey more than seven passengers at a time. Commercial motorcycles also known as ‘Okada’ should convey one person at a time and wear face mask.

“Importantly, all commercial vehicles, tricycles, motorcycles must have hand sanitizers for the use of passengers. All markets in Benue State are closed with immediate effect. Only shops and commodity stores shall remain open.

“Night clubs are hereby closed until further notice Bars and restaurants should render take away services only and must provide hand sanitizers and soap with water for customers’ use.

“We strongly advise against travel within and outside of the state.We have provided six ambulances and Hilux vehicles for use by the Emergency Response Team to enhance its operations,” he added.

He further revealed that the State Government has so far released the sum of Seventy-Six Million naira to the effort towards containing the spread of coronavirus in Benue State.