Coronavirus: Get Davido’s Blood Sample, Nigerians Call On NCDC

By - 14 mins on March 31, 2020
Davido (source: Instagram)

Some Nigerians have called on the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to get Singer Davido tested for coronavirus again.

Concise News reports that this came after governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

It would be recalled that Davido had encounter with Makinde in Oyo state some few weeks ago, as their photo trended online.

Also recall that Davido, on Friday announced that his fiancee, Chioma Rowland tested positive for the disease which has been described as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to the singer, himself, Chioma, their son and 31 others ran tests but only his fiancee came out positive.

“Hey everyone ! I came back recently from America after cancelling tour. My fiancé Chioma also came back from London recently with our baby,” the singer wrote.

Fans who also got the news of Makinde’s coronavirus status immediately took to Twitter to call out the singer and asked him to re-run a test.

