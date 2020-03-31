Coronavirus: Get Davido’s Blood Sample, Nigerians Call On NCDC

Some Nigerians have called on the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to get Singer Davido tested for coronavirus again.

Concise News reports that this came after governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

It would be recalled that Davido had encounter with Makinde in Oyo state some few weeks ago, as their photo trended online.

Also recall that Davido, on Friday announced that his fiancee, Chioma Rowland tested positive for the disease which has been described as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to the singer, himself, Chioma, their son and 31 others ran tests but only his fiancee came out positive.

“Hey everyone ! I came back recently from America after cancelling tour. My fiancé Chioma also came back from London recently with our baby,” the singer wrote.

Fans who also got the news of Makinde’s coronavirus status immediately took to Twitter to call out the singer and asked him to re-run a test.

See some tweets below

Davido met Chioma, Chioma Tested Positive, Davido met Seyi Makinde, Seyi Makinde tested Positive. NCDC should get Davido blood sample , His blood could probably be the cure we’ve all been waiting for. — 🇳🇬BEARDLESS BOY!🇳🇬 (@seunadesanya_) March 30, 2020

DavidO came back from the United States and did not self-isolate, he even visited the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde… He only started self-isolation on #25March 2020… Contrary to advice by #NCDC that everyone who returned to Nigeria should self-isolate for 14-days. pic.twitter.com/YjMOtFeHN9 — #TotalGossips (@total_gossips) March 27, 2020