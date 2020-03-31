Coronavirus: Dapo Abiodun Explains Postponement Of Lockdown In State

Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun has explained that he postponed President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to lock down the state, so that residents could prepare ahead.

Concise News reports that Buhari had on Sunday, ordered the shut down of Lagos, Ogun and Abuja, to contain spread of coronavirus, after which Abiodun postponed it till Friday, April 3.

However, explaining the motive behind the postponement in a statement by his chief press secretary, Kunle Somorin, the goveror said it was to enable the government “finalise the mechanisms of distributing food and other relief materials to the residents.

“The Governor consulted with the Presidency to request that whilst the interstate borders and border with Republic of Benin should close at 11pm on Monday as directed by the President, there was a need to shift the lockdown in Ogun State for intra-city movement to Friday, 3rd April.

“This request is to enable the residents to prepare for the period of the lockdown and for the State to procure and finalise the mechanisms of distributing food and other relief materials to the residents.

“The Presidency graciously demonstrated understanding and granted the request. This is what the mischief makers would like to twist to create an imaginary dissonance between the President’s directive and the need to adapt it to our peculiar situation in the state.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the interstate and international borders with Ogun State will close at 11pm on Monday as directed by the President, whilst the total lockdown will be effective from 11pm on Friday,” Ogun State Government said.

“This is not the time to play dirty politics with the health and welfare of our people. Ogun State Government will not be distracted in its avowed commitment to stem the tide of coronavirus and wishes to thank Mr. President for his support and solidarity,” the statement concluded.