Coronavirus: Dapo Abiodun Explains Lockdown Postponement In Ogun

Ogun state governor Dapo Abiodun says he requested the postponement of the lockdown imposed on the southwest to enable residents prepare for it.

Concise News reports that Presodent Muhammadu Buhari had on Sunday ordered the lockdown of Lagos, neighbouring Ogun and the nation’s capital, Abuja, to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The 14-day lockdown kicked in at 11pm on Monday in Abuja and Lagos, while it will take effect from Friday, April 3, in Ogun.

Explaining the motive behind the postponement, the governor said it was to enable it “finalise the mechanisms of distributing food and other relief materials to the residents.

A statement from the government also said, “The Governor consulted with the Presidency to request that whilst the interstate borders and border with Republic of Benin should close at 11pm on Monday as directed by the President, there was a need to shift the lockdown in Ogun State for intra-city movement to Friday, 3rd April.

“This request is to enable the residents to prepare for the period of the lockdown and for the State to procure and finalise the mechanisms of distributing food and other relief materials to the residents.

“The Presidency graciously demonstrated understanding and granted the request. This is what the mischief makers would like to twist to create an imaginary dissonance between the President’s directive and the need to adapt it to our peculiar situation in the state.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the interstate and international borders with Ogun State will close at 11pm on Monday as directed by the President, whilst the total lockdown will be effective from 11pm on Friday.”