Coronavirus: Barcelona President Speaks On Club Going Bankrupt In Summer

Amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) global crisis, Barcelona President, Josep Maria Bartomeu has assured that the La Liga giants will not go bankrupt in June.

Concise News reports that players of the league-leaders decided to take a significant pay-cut recently to lighten the burden of the club.

Employment Regulation File (ERTE) measures – a temporary pay cut – have been put in place within the club, and that should make the club a saving of 16 million euros in what is a difficult time for all football teams.

“The situation is complex,” Bartomeu explained in an interview with Catalunya Radio.

“Since March 14 Barcelona have had no income, but we would not go bankrupt in June.

“If nothing has been established by June, then there will be losses.

“If we do not restore normality, obviously there will be losses, and that is why we’re making these reductions.”

Furthermore, when asked to expand on the specific details of ERTE to club staff members, the president made clear that Barcelona are doing all they can to support their employees.

“It’s time to take action,” Bartomeu confirmed.

“We spoke with our professional athletes to reduce the wages of the players, but we also have taken a step with other employees.

“With the ERTE, the players and the club will supplement their own salaries so that [non-sporting] employees can collect their full pay whilst this crisis lasts.

“The saving is 16 million euros and that represents 5.75 per cent of the players’ yearly salaries, but that alone isn’t enough to avoid the ERTE.”