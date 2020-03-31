Burna Boy Explains Why He Chose His Mum As Manager

Nigerian afro-fusion singer, Burna Boy has said he chose his mum Bose Ogulu as his manager because she is the only one she trusts fully.
Burna Boy, said this on Twitter while answering series of questions from his fans.
Concise News reports that the “Ye” crooner had given his fans the privilege to ask him series of questions.
A fan however, inquired about having his mum as his manager, “Why did you choose your mum as your manager
And when should will expect a new Hit Jam”
Responding, he said “Because she is the only person qualified to talk to me and she is the only living human being that I truly 100% TRUST.”
— Burna Boy (@burnaboy) March 31, 2020
