Afro-fusion and Grammy nominee, Burna Boy has addressed the alleged beef he has for starboy, Wizkid, Concise News reports.
In a tweet on Tuesday, Burna Boy said he loves Wizkid to death, even though the “Joro” crooner’s fans have made it seem like they had inner beefs for each other.
Concise News reports that a fan had brought up a topic about u Wizkid, but the “Anybody” crooner revealed that he is not ready to get involved in Twitter dramas.
He wrote: “Don’t get it twisted @wizkidayo is my brother Forever And I Love him to Death! Even though Recently I don’t fuck with his Twitter “FC” I’m too seasoned to let “twitter handles”pitch me against any of my brothers for entertainment.”
