Buhari Shows Nigerians How To Stop COVID-19 Spread (Pictures)

The Presidency on Tuesday posted pictures of President Muhammadu Buhari washing his hands as a way of encouraging the public to carry out the measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Washing hands with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand rub kills viruses that may be on one’s hands, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Therefore, regular and thorough cleaning of hands with soap and water help one get the better of the virus.

“President Buhari shows the way. Wash your hands, as many times as you can,” Buhari’s media aide, Femi Adesina, posted on his verified Facebook page.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Tuesday morning confirmed four new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) in Osun and Ogun states.

Concise News reports that three of the cases were confirmed in Osun, while Ogun recorded one, bringing the total number of cases in Nigeria to 135.

Of the total known cases, the country has recorded two deaths, while eight people have recovered from the virus.