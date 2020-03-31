President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday signed the COVID-19 Regulations, 2020, which declaring COVID-19 a dangerous infectious disease.

Femi Adesina, the media adviser to the President, made this known in a statement on Monday.

The statement said the regulations were in line with the exercising of the powers conferred on Buhari by Sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Quarantine Act (CAP Q2 LFN 2004), and all other powers enabling him in that behalf.

The presidential spokesman noted that the regulations, effective March 30, 2020, also gave legal backing to the various measures outlined in the President’s National Broadcast on March 29, 2020, such as Restriction/Cessation of Movement in Lagos, FCT and Ogun State and others toward containing the spread of the pandemic in the country.

He added that to ensure Nigerians still perform online transactions and use ATMs while observing these restrictions, financial system and money markets will be allowed to operate skeletally.