Buhari Appoints Osinbajo To Chair Economic Sustainability Committee

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo has been appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari to chair an Economic Sustainability Committee.

The formation of the committee is aimed at developing measures to cushion the effect of the Coronavirus and eventually reposition the Nigerian economy.

The committee will also be saddled with the responsibility of implementing strategies to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians at this time.

Apart from developing further palliatives, the committee will also develop a sustainable plan on repositioning the economy and growing the non-oil sector.

Members of the committee include, Minister of finance, Budget and National planning, industry trade and investment, labour and productivity, Petroleum resources, Governor of the central bank of Nigeria and the Group managing director of the NNPC.