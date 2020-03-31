Bauchi Govt Confirms Third Coronavirus Case

Another person in Bauchi State has tested positive to coronavirus (COVID-19) virus, Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Sen.Baba Tela disclosed on Tuesday.
Updating journalists on the situation in the state, Tela, who doubles as the Chairman, Task Force Committee on COVID-19, said the individual is a 55- year- old man.
This brings to 3 the total number of confirmed cases so far.
