APC Asks Makinde To Lock Down Oyo Over COVID-19 Spread

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has asked Governor Seyi Makinde to declare a 14-day lockdown in the state to prevent a rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement by its Director of Publicity Dr Azeez Adeduntan on Monday, the party said that the rising number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state warranted a total lockdown.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Prof. Jesse Otegbayo, and two other professors at the hospital tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

And the APC emphasized that taking the pandemic for granted would only worsen the situation.

APC said: “It should be recollected that at the PDP needless and shameless rally of Wednesday of 18th March 2020 at Mapo Hill, Ibadan, His Excellency, Gov Seyi Makinde boldly told about 5,000 attendees that coronavirus cannot get to Oyo State.

“However, it was not only confirmed that an infected COVID-19 person had been living in Ibadan since March 3rd but In fact the latest information from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) claimed that COVID-19 infected patients has risen to seven as at Saturday 28th March 2020 in Oyo State.

“So who is fooling who between Gov Seyi Makinde and APC that felt the timing of the Wednesday 18th March rally was ill-timed?

“Most alarming is the arrogant manner of negligence with which Gov Seyi Makinde had been handling this COVID-19 war, considering that our past appeal has been falling on the deaf ears of Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde.”

The APC justified its call for a lockdown by stressing that it will make contact tracing easier and enable government fumigate public places.