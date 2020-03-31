Amokachi Names Mikel As Nigeria’s Greatest-Ever Player

Former Super Eagles of Nigeria Assistant Coach, Daniel Amokachi has named John Obi Mikel as the country’s “greatest player”.

Concise News reports that Amokachi trained Mikel during his time as lieutenant to late Stephen Keshi and expatriate, Lars Lagerbäck.

Mikel – who is currently without a club after parting ways with Trabzonspor recently – graduated from the junior ranks in the national team to skipper his country to the last world cup in Russia.

The 32-year-old is held in high regards at Stamford Bridge and on the continent.

“Mikel is the greatest player,” Amokachi, a former player himself and an Africa icon, told Brila FM.

“He has won everything that a player can hope to; the Champions League, Europa, AFCON in 2013 and he also captained the national team.

“As a footballer, your laurels count and that will surely count for Mikel because nobody has won that much in Nigerian football.”