Yul Edochie Reacts To States Lockdown, Writes Buhari

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has berated President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive on total lock down without providing economic relief package for citizens.

Concise News reports that Buhari, on Sunday restricted movements in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, due to coronavirus.

Buhari said, “Based on the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and the NCDC, I am directing the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11pm on Monday, 30th March 2020. This restriction will also apply to Ogun State due to its close proximity to Lagos and the high traffic between the two States.

In his reaction on Twitter, Edochie said the total lockdown was uncalled for because many citizens are “hungry”

The actor tweeted “Dear President @MBuhari Pls provide an economic relief package for Nigerians, even if it’s 50k each, it will go a long way. People are hungry, locked down with no money, begging left, right & centre. With the situation like this, it’ll be difficult to keep people at home.”