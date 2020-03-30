Home » Yul Edochie Reacts To States Lockdown, Writes Buhari

Yul Edochie Reacts To States Lockdown, Writes Buhari

By - 57 mins on March 30, 2020
I Hope I Can Hand Over Quietly To My Successor In 2023 - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari (Image courtesy: Nigerian Presidency)

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has berated President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive on total lock down without providing economic relief package for citizens.

Concise News reports that Buhari, on Sunday restricted movements in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, due to coronavirus.

Buhari said, “Based on the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and the NCDC, I am directing the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11pm on Monday, 30th March 2020. This restriction will also apply to Ogun State due to its close proximity to Lagos and the high traffic between the two States.

In his reaction on Twitter, Edochie said the total lockdown was uncalled for because many citizens are “hungry”

The actor tweeted “Dear President @MBuhari  Pls provide an economic relief package for Nigerians, even if it’s 50k each, it will go a long way. People are hungry, locked down with no money, begging left, right & centre. With the situation like this, it’ll be difficult to keep people at home.”

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Oyindamola Olubajo is a graduate of Mass Communication, who is passionate about taking you round the world of entertainment in the most interesting and enthralling way.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.
Add Concise To Homescreen.