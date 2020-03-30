US Will Not Pay Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Security Bills- Trump

The United States president, Donald Trump has said that the country will not be paying for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s security bills.

Trump made the declaration on Twitter after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived the United States some days ago.

The president said even though he is a friend of the queen, the country will not take up the responsibility of footing their security bills.

“I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!” the Trump tweeted.

Recall that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, had in January said they plan to step down as senior royals.

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, they said “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

“It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”