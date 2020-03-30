Nollywood actor Zubby Michael has blasted his colleague Yul Edochie for condemning President Muhammadu Buhari’s lock down of Lagos, Ogun and Abuja to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Concise News reports that Buhari announced the lockdown decision in a broadcast on Sunday night.

But Edochie took to Twitter to said that it was uncalled for because many Nigerians are “hungry.”

“Dear President @MBuhari Pls provide an economic relief package for Nigerians, even if it’s 50k each, it will go a long way. People are hungry, locked down with no money, begging left, right & centre. With the situation like this, it’ll be difficult to keep people at home,” he had tweeted.

Reacting to Edochie’s tweet, Zubby claimed the actor-turned-politician was a stingy person, urging him to practice what he preaches before condemning Buhari’s action.

“People should practice what they preach because charity begins at home, This one that can not give anyone a lift even when he is driving your way, #verywickedandstingy,” Zubby tweeted.