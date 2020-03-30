Just like Kaduna state governor Nasir El-rufai, Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde has tested positive for coronavirus, Concise News reports.

Makinde made the announcement on his official Twitter handle on Mondy, March 30.

According to the covernor, he is asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate.

“I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is POSITIVE. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate.”

“I have designated Prof Temitope Alonge, former Chief Medical Director of the University College, Ibadan, as the Head of COVID-19 Task Force while I recover fully. Please continue to comply with all the directives from the COVID-19 Task Force. Stay home, stay safe.”