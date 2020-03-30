Reno Omokri Reveals What He’ll Do To Buhari Supporters

Former presidential media aide Reno Omokri has vowed to expose any supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari seeking financial assistance from him (Omokri).

He made the vow after some Nigerians had condemned his criticism of the President’s broadcast on the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

“In summary, General @MBuhari ’s #CoronaVirus broadcast was just hot air! He did not redirect the $37 billion budgeted to renovate NASS or the $150 billion budgeted for less than 500 Reps and Senators towards providing relief for Nigerians,” one of his tweets on Sunday night read.

Many tweeps disagreed with Omokri, saying the President who also announced the lockdown of Lagos, Ogun and Abuja to contain the spread of the virus, should be commended.

Omokri, who was a member of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s media team, then tweeted on Monday that those who sowed Buhari will not reap his “hard-earned” money.

“If you hyped General @MBuhari or campaigning for him do NOT come to beg on my profile. If not, I will expose you. I keep records. You can’t sow Buhari and reap my hard earned money. Instead, go and beg on Buhari’s TL,” Omokri wrote on his known handle.

Africa’s most populous nation confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday night, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the country to 111.