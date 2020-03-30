Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde has tested positive for coronavirus, the governor said Monday on Twitter.
“I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is POSITIVE. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self- isolate,” Makinde tweeted.
“I have designated Prof Temitope Alonge, former Chief Medical Director of the University College, Ibadan, as the Head of COVID-19 Task Force while I recover fully. Please continue to comply with all the directives from the COVID-19 Task Force. Stay home, stay safe.”
