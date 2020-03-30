Onyeama Reacts To Claim He Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has dismissed the claim that he tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

”It has come to the attention of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, that a fabricated and malicious report is circulating in social and print media,” a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Sarah Sanda, read.

“Alleging that the two claimed cases of Covid-19 recently reported in Enugu were the Minister and his Personal Assistant. The Minister and his aide were in Abuja at all material times.

“Furthermore, the Minister is a member of the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 and all the members were recently tested and all found to be negative.

“The authors of this act are well known as is their motive; to embarrass and spread alarm and panic during a national emergency.

“To curb this kind of criminal behaviour, the matter has been brought to the attention of the law enforcement agencies for investigation and severe sanctions as deterrence in future.”

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Sunday night confirmed 14 new cases of coronavirus in the country, bringing the total to 111.

Concise News reports that nine of the latest cases are in Lagos and five are in the country’s capital, Abuja.

“Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos and 5 in FCT,” the health agency tweeted.

As of Monday, more than 678,000 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in over 190 countries and territories of the world, resulting in approximately 31,700 deaths. More than 146,000 people have since recovered.