Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Monday, March 30th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Monday, March 30th, 2020.

1. Nigeria Confirms More Coronavirus Cases After Buhari’s Broadcast

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Sunday night confirmed 14 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 111. Nine of the latest cases are in Lagos and five are in the country’s capital, Abuja. “Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos and 5 in FCT,” the health agency tweeted.

2. COVID-19: Buhari Restricts Movements In Lagos, Abuja, Ogun

President Muhammadu Buhari has restricted movements in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, due to coronavirus. The president made this known while addressing the nation in a live broadcast on Sunday, about two hours before the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 111 cases of coronavirus in the country.

3. Coronavirus: Nigeria’s Comptroller-General Of Immigration Tests Positive

The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Mohammed Babandede, has joined a list of high-ranking Nigerians that have tested positive for the coronavirus pandemic. Babandede made this known in the early hours of Sunday, saying he had been self-isolating since returning to the country from the United Kingdom, where more than 1,000 people have died from the virus.

4. Coronavirus: Police Alert Nigerians On Fraudsters’ New Tricks

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Adamu Mohammed, has alerted the public to beware of fraudulent activities on the rise due to the coronavirus outbreak. The police boss said he received intelligence from Interpol that internet fraudsters and criminals had set up e-commerce and other websites claiming to deliver drugs for the treatment of coronavirus.

5. Coronavirus: Sanusi’s Test Result Revealed

Former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido, and his wives have tested negative for coronavirus (covid-19). The tests followed a series of meetings Sanusi had with the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, who, on Saturday, disclosed he had tested positive for the virus.

6. Tinubu Donates N200m For Fight Against Coronavirus

National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has donated N200m to counter the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria. In a statement he personally signed, Tinubu said N100m of the donation would be donated to the Lagos State Government while the remaining N100m would go to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The former governor of Lagos said, “We could not do so this year but by God’s grace we will do so again.”

7. Coronavirus: Buhari’s Minister Seeks God’s Healing, Protection

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy in Nigeria, Isa Ali Ibrahim, has prayed for healing for all those that have tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19). The Sheikh Pantami begged God to “bring an end to this pandemic”. Pantami unleashed these prayers on Sunday on his known Twitter handle.

8. Falana Writes Chief Justice Over Alleged Plot To Arrest Sowore

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana has accused the federal government of plotting to rearrest Sahara Reporters publisher Omoyele Sowore. Falana, who revealed this in an address to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, alleged that the government wants to arrest Sowore because Sahara Reporters published that the Chief of Staff Abba Kyari tested positive for the coronavirus.

9. Coronavirus: Osun Announces Total Lockdown

Osun governor Gboyega Oyetola has announced a total lockdown of the state after it recorded a coronavirus case, Concise News understands. In a statewide broadcast on Sunday morning, Oyetola said it was pertinent for the state government to respond effectively to the spread of the virus so as to prevent further spread.

10. Pastor Adeboye Reveals Those Who Will Die Due To Coronavirus

Pastor Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has said those who will die due to coronavirus are people whose appointed time has come. Adeboye, who disclosed this during a live broadcast at his Church, stated that he got the revelation from God.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.