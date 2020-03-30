Barely a week after Nigeria recorded its first death from coronavirus case, it has confirmed the second on Monday, Concise News reports.

This was announced by the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, during a media briefing on Monday, March 30, 2020.

“As of today, we have recorded 111 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Till date, 3 persons have been discharged after successful treatment.

“But sadly, another fatality was recorded over the weekend,” he said.

The minister said the patient had severe underlying illnesses believed to have weighed heavily on his death from the infection.