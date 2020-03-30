Nigeria Records 20 New Coronavirus Cases As Tally Hits 131

The Nigerian government has confirmed twenty new cases of Coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in Nigeria to 131.
The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known on its Twitter handle on Monday.
According to the health agency, 13 cases were recorded in Lagos, four in Federal Capital Territory, two in Kaduna and one in Oyo State.
The center added that as at 09:00 pm 30th March, there are 131 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths.
The breakdown of cases by states are as follows:
Lagos- 81
FCT- 25
Ogun- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 8
Edo- 2
Bauchi- 2
Osun-2
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
Kaduna- 3
Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 13 in Lagos, 4 in FCT, 2 in Kaduna and 1 in Oyo State
As at 09:00 pm 30th March there are 131 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths pic.twitter.com/qXWEsSWG4y
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 30, 2020
As at 09:00 pm 30th March, there are
131 confirmed cases
2 deaths
For a breakdown of cases by states in real time, please see https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet
Currently;
