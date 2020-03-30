Home » Nigeria Records 20 New Coronavirus Cases As Tally Hits 131

By - 13 mins on March 30, 2020
A close-up view of a swab used by medical workers tend to administer the coronavirus test at the drive-in center at ProHealth Care on March 21, 2020 in Jericho, New York (image courtesy: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Nigerian government has confirmed twenty new cases of Coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in Nigeria to 131.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known on its Twitter handle on Monday.

According to the health agency, 13 cases were recorded in Lagos, four in Federal Capital Territory, two in Kaduna and one in Oyo State.

The center added that as at 09:00 pm 30th March, there are 131 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths.

The breakdown of cases by states are as follows:

Lagos- 81
FCT- 25
Ogun- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 8
Edo- 2
Bauchi- 2
Osun-2
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
Kaduna- 3

