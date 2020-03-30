Latest Coronavirus Update For Today

Welcome to the coverage of the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) update for today as the world grapples with the pandemic.

More than 678,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in over 190 countries and territories of the world, resulting in approximately 31,700 deaths. More than 146,000 people have since recovered.

Refresh this page for update.

COVID-19: Senate Reacts To Buhari’s Lockdown Of Ogun, Lagos, Abuja

The Nigerian Senate has thrown its weight behind President Muhammadu Buhari’s lockdown of Lagos, Ogun and Abuja due to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Buhari announced the restriction of movements shortly before the country confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, bringing the total number of recorded cases to 111.

“Lagos has been locked down partially since a few days ago. It is not something to worry about. They should allow leaders to make decisions, especially in this type of crisis situation that we are faced with. I want to believe that the President must have consulted well,” Senate spokesman Godiya Akwashiki said. Read full story here.

Nigeria Confirms More Coronavirus Cases After Buhari’s Broadcast

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Sunday night confirmed 14 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 111.

Concise News reports that nine of the latest cases are in Lagos and five are in the country’s capital, Abuja.

“Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos and 5 in FCT,” the health agency tweeted.

Tinubu Donates N200m For Fight Against Coronavirus

National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has donated N200m to counter the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

In a statement he personally signed, Tinubu said N100m of the donation would be donated to the Lagos State Government while the remaining N100m would go to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The former governor of Lagos said, “We could not do so this year but by God’s grace we will do so again.”

Buhari’s Minister Seeks God’s Healing, Protection

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy in Nigeria, Isa Ali Ibrahim, has prayed for healing for all those that have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Concise News reports that the Sheikh Pantami begged God to “bring an end to this pandemic”.

Pantami unleashed these prayers on Sunday on his known Twitter handle.

Pastor Adeboye Reveals Those Who Will Die Due To Coronavirus

astor Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has said those who will die due to coronavirus are people whose appointed time has come.

Adeboye, who disclosed this during a live broadcast at his Church, stated that he got the revelation from God.

Delivering a sermon titled “Peace Be Still” Pastor Adeboye said: “When I spoke to my daddy about my pains on those who are dying of the virus around the world, He assured me that; only those whose appointed time has come will die, so when your appointed time has not come, relax and enjoy your holiday.”

That’s all for now on the latest coronavirus news on Concise News. Be sure to get more Nigerian news updates on this online news medium.