La Liga Winner Picks Best Between Maradona, Messi

Former Real Madrid man, Antonio Cassano has claimed that Lionel Messi is better than Diego Maradona because ‘Leo’ has been doing “the same things for 15 years”.

Concise News reports that Cassano, who won the La Liga with Real Madrid in 2007 believes Messi’s sheer consistency makes him superior to the erstwhile Napoli and Barcelona star.

“Maradona did something never seen before for 4-5 years, but Messi has been doing the same things for 15 years,” the former Italy attacker told Corriere dello Sport.

“He’s scored 710 goals and made 300 assists. When he plays, his team are already 1-0 up.

“The Maradona fans must get over it. There’s someone who ousted him.”