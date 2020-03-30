Funnybone Vows To Sue Man Who Attended AMVCA With Coronavirus

Nigerian comedian Funnybone has threatened to sue one Seun who attended Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) after he returned from London.
Recall that the Lagost state health commissioner, Akin Abayomi recently revealed that participants in AMVCA were exposed to coronavirus after one who allegedly contracted the disease graced the event.
However, in an Instagram post on Sunday, Funnybone revealed that he got series of calls from people asking about his state of health.
Luckily for the comedian, he came out negative but said he would sue Seun when he is well.
He said “14days after Amvca and I kept getting calls from family and friends asking me the same question, Stanley hope you are good? Are you coughing? Well, I am not showing any symptoms yet and I won’t by his grace. I did the test finally and it came out NEGATIVE. So fam I am well, alive and safe. Stay safe and be safe,” he wrote.
