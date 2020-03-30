Five Covid-19 Patients In Lagos Discharged

The government of Lagos on Monday said five coronavirus (Covid-19) patients at the Infectious Disease Centre, Yaba Mainland Hospital, had been discharged.

It was learned that the patients, who preferred anonymity, looked stable.

“I came in here on the 15th and after the test showed positive, I was asked to come back the next day. So I was admitted here,” one of the patients reportedly said.

“Initially, there were hitches but it later turned out fine. The health workers did fine, all our challenges were attended to. I’m a living witness together with my other colleagues.”

Concise News understands that eight patients have so far been discharged from the Centre.

Africa’s most populous nation on Sunday night confirmed 14 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday night, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the country to 111.

This was after President Muhammadu Bunari had announced the lockdown of Lagos, Ogun and Abuja to contain the spread of the virus.

As of Monday, Lagos has recorded 68 cases, more than anywhere else in Nigeri, followed by the country’s capital city, Abuja, at 21 cases.

Breakdown of 111 confirmed cases

Lagos- 68

FCT- 21

Ogun- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 7

Edo- 2

Bauchi- 2

Osun-2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

So far, more than 678,000 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in over 190 countries and territories worldwide, resulting in over 31,000 deaths. More than 146,000 people have since recovered.