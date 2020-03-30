EPL: Man United’s Rashford Provides Update On Injury

Manchester United star striker, Marcus Rashford, has disclosed that he “feels 10 times better”, as he continues his recovery from injury.

Concise News reports that the homegrown hero and this season’s Red Devil‘s top scorer has not played since 15 January, due to a serious back injury he sustained in the FA Cup victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He had been working hard on his rehabilitation with medical staff at the Aon Training Complex before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic forced all of the players to work individually at home.

However, as Marcus explained in an interview with Sky Sports at the weekend, his progress has not been affected and the 22-year-old was happy to report he is growing stronger. “I feel much better,” said Rashford, who had scored 19 goals from 31 appearances before his injury.

“Definitely, comparing it to two or three weeks ago, I feel 10 times better.

“For me now, it is just about getting ready to build it back up to training and playing the games with the team. I am in a much better place. I am much happier now than I was about a month ago, so things are looking positive.