COVID-19: US Ready To Evacuate Americans From Nigeria

The United States has disclosed plans to evacuate its citizens from Nigeria following the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The US mission in Nigeria made this known via a post on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

It urged interested nationals to fill specific forms on its website.

“The U.S. Consulate in Lagos has confirmed multiple emergency flights for this week departing from Lagos and Abuja. Please do not come to the airport until we have contacted you directly. Please shelter in place and await further information,” the statement read.

Israel and France have evacuated some of their citizens from Africa’s most populous nation.