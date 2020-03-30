COVID-19: Test Result Of Bauchi Governor’s Aide Revealed

The government of Plateau state says the result of the preliminary test carried out on Hassan Sale, an aide to Bauchi State Governor, who resides in Jos, came out negative.

Governor Simon Lalong stated this in Jos on Sunday, according to a statement authored by Dan Manjang, the State Commissioner for Information and Communication.

“When information on Sale’s disposition reached us, the Ministry of Health, Plateau State, swiftly acted by taking Sale’s specimen and sent it to Abuja for examination,” the statement read.

“But to God’s glory, we are today, Sunday, March 29, happy to announce to Plateau people and indeed the whole world that both the preliminary and the confirmatory results of the specimen standing in the name of Hassan Sale are negative.

“In the light of this development, the Plateau Government wishes to call on all and sundry to discountenance any misinformation about status of Sale as regards Coronavirus.”

The governor said that, presently, there was no known case of coronavirus in Plateau.

Sale has his family residence in Jos North, Plateau, and had returned home, which explained the action taken by the Plateau government.

Lalong, who is the Chairman of the Plateau State COVID-19 Emergency Response Committee, appealed to residents to continue to adhere to preventive measures.