COVID-19: Five Suspected Cases In Borno Confirmed Negative

The Borno State government has confirmed that all the five suspected cases of COVID-19 in the state came out negative.

Commissioner for Health Dr. Salisu Kwayabura, who addressed journalists Sunday evening in Maiduguri, said the cases were isolated in the state Public Health and Emergency Operation Centre, stressing that, “the five persons willingly submitted themselves to be tested following their history of travelling to countries with highest coronavirus cases.”

He explained that “the results from the specimen taken from the five suspected cases for test at the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) Abuja, came back negative.

“The Health and the Emergency Operation Centre are functioning at optimal level and fully ready to deal with any emergency in the state.”