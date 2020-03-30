Award-winning country music act, Joe Diffie died on Sunday, after contracting deadly coronavirus, Concise News reports.
He said “Grammy-winning country music legend Joe Diffie passed away today, Sunday, March 29, from complications of coronavirus (COVID-19).
“His family respects their privacy at this time.”
Prior to his death, Diffie announced that he had contracted the virus and was receiving treatment.
The 61-year-old wrote: “I am under the care of medical professionals and currently receiving treatment.
“My family and I are asking for privacy at this time.
”We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic.”
The singer won a Grammy Award for “Same Old Train,” in 1998 a collaboration with a dozen other artists; two of his 13 albums went platinum and another two were certified gold.
