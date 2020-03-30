Coronavirus: ‘Italy Has Given A Great Example To The World’ – Ashley Young

Amid the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, Inter Milan utility player, Ashley Young has claimed that Italy leads by “great example to the world” and insisted “football doesn’t count” in times like these.

Concise News reports that the former Manchester United captain arrived in Italy in January and was living in one of the first red zones in Lombardy.

The 34-year-old, who played five matches before the forced break, has praised Italy for the measures implemented.

“Italy has given a great example to the world, in England people still go to work and I saw greedy scenes in the supermarket,” he told Corriere della Sera.

Furthermore, Young revealed that he is “a little” scared about getting ill and insisted that football doesn’t matter right now.

“A little, yes, but the situation has been managed well,” he added. “And then, nobody likes isolation, but we rediscover the affections, the family we never have time for.

“There’s a pandemic out there, football doesn’t count. There are people dying.”

Italy reported 756 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday taking the total number of fatalities to 10,779 as it continues to pay the heaviest price in the world from the contagion.