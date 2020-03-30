Coronavirus: Harry Kane Speaks On EPL Season Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Amid the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, Tottenham Hotspur captain, Harry Kane, has expressed his belief that the 2019-2020 English Premier League (EPL) season will be concluded.

Concise News reports that every major sports league across the globe has postponed their seasons, inclusive of the Premier League which is not expected to resume until April 30.

Liverpool were comfortably leading the pack, with the likes of Kane’s Spurs, Manchester United and Chelsea genuinely chasing Champions League football next season. There is a sort of uncertainty now surrounding the league, with outright cancellation being mooted in some quarters.

For Kane, the time limit for the conclusion of the league should be June-ending.

“I know the Premier League will do anything it can to finish the season,” the England captain told Jamie Redknapp in an interview on Instagram Live.

“There needs to be a point where enough is enough. Probably the time limit for me is the end of June.

“Playing into July or August and pushing next season back, I don’t see too much benefit in that.”

“Obviously I don’t know too much about behind the scenes and financially,” the striker added.

“If the season’s not completed by the end of June, we need to look at the options and just look forward to next season.”