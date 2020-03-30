Coronavirus: Ganduje Declares One-Day Fasting, Prayers In Kano

With what he describes as the best way to tackle coronavirus, Kano governor Abdullahi Ganduje has declared a one-day fasting and prayers in the state.

Ganduje, while inaugurating fund-raising committee on Sunday, said the fasting and prayer will hold on Monday, March 30.

The governor said: “As Nigeria recorded over 90 cases of coronavirus, Kano is yet to record a single case, hence the need for the government to be up and doing to contain the outbreak of the deadly disease,” Ganduje said.

“I call on Kano people to observe a fast tomorrow, (Monday) 30th March, and 5th Sha’aban and pray hard against the outbreak of coronavirus in our dear state.

“I also call on people to intensify prayers because prayer is the best fire for this disease. While we are putting effort into taking preventive and curative measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

He noted that the committee was formed to cater for those misplaced by this pandemic.

“We decided to form a committee to raise money in order to help those economically weak cushion the effects of COVID-19.”