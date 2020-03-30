Coronavirus: Ganduje Declares One-Day Fasting, Prayer In Kano

Kano state governor Abdullahi Ganduje has declared a one-day fasting and prayer in the state, saying it is the best way to tackle the coronavirus (COVID-19) ravaging the world.

Ganduje, while inaugurating fund-raising committee on Sunday, said the fasting and prayer would hold on Monday, March 30.

The governor said: “As Nigeria recorded over 90 cases of coronavirus, Kano is yet to record a single case, hence the need for the government to be up and doing to contain the outbreak of the deadly disease.

“I call on Kano people to observe a fast tomorrow, (Monday) 30th March, and 5th Sha’aban and pray hard against the outbreak of coronavirus in our dear state.

“I also call on people to intensify prayers because prayer is the best fire for this disease. While we are putting effort into taking preventive and curative measures against the coronavirus pandemic.”

He noted that the committee was formed to cater for those misplaced by this pandemic.

“We decided to form a committee to raise money in order to help those economically weak cushion the effects of COVID-19.”

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Sunday night confirmed 14 new cases of coronavirus in the country, bringing the total to 111.

Concise News reports that nine of the latest cases are in Lagos and five are in the country’s capital, Abuja.

“Fourteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos and 5 in FCT,” the health agency tweeted.

As of Monday, more than 678,000 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in over 190 countries and territories of the world, resulting in approximately 31,700 deaths. More than 146,000 people have since recovered.