Coronavirus: Barcelona Star Says Misses Football So Much

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann has revealed that he misses the grass and is not even sure of the time action will resume as the world contend with the coronavirus (Covid-19) challenge.

Concise News reports that major sports leagues across the globe, including othe Spanish La Liga, have postponed their seasons.

In the Frenchman’s eyes, playing video games is clearly no replacement for the real thing.

“[The quarantine] is going well,” Griezmann said according to Marca.

“There’s nothing more we can do.

“I miss football so much; I have no idea when the competition will resume again.

“I don’t even know when I’ll be returning to training.”

Furthermore, the world cup winner noted how the postponement of Euro 2020, whilst being disappointing, might be a blessing in disguise for his country.

“I’m disappointed, but it was for the best,” he added.

“What’s more, we had a lot of injuries this season.”