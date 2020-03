Boko Haram Commander Killed In Borno

The Nigerian military has announced the killing of one of the top commanders of the Boko Haram terror group.

Concise News reports that the commander, Abu Usamah, was said to have been killed by troops in Gorgi, Damboa area of Borno State, northeast Nigeria.

Military spokesman Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko said in a statement that Usamah was among the terrorists killed by troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole during a subsidiary Operation known as Ayiso Tamonuma.

He said that Usamah died as a result of gunshot injuries, having sustained gunshot wounds during the encounter with troops.

The statement said, “it would be recalled that on 22 March 2020, troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, while conducting a Special clearance operation in a subsidiary Operation called Operation AYISO TAMONUMA, decimated some key Boko Haram elements in an encounter at Gorgi in Damboa LGA of Borno State.

“In our earlier Press Briefing, we reported over 100 Boko Haram insurgents neutralized while scores of them escaped with gunshot wounds. This was in addition to several equipment casualty suffered by the Boko Haram insurgents.

“As an update to that report, it is gratifying to note that, own communication intercept confirmed by accurate intelligence revealed that a top Boko Haram Commander, *ABU USAMAH* was among those Boko Haram insurgents killed during that encounter.

“He had earlier sustained fatal gunshot wounds in the firefight that ensued during the encounter before his foot soldiers hurriedly evacuated him and withdrew. Nevertheless, Abu Usamah died in the process.

“His death has no doubt created a consequential vacuum in the Boko Haram leadership particularly as the gallant troops remain resilient and continue to rout the criminal elements from their last enclaves in the North East.”

The statement added that, “In another development, troops of 159 Task Force Battalion, Operation LAFIYA DOLE deployed in Forward Operating Base Kanama, Yunusari LGA of Yobe State, neutralized scores of the Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State’s West Africa Province insurgents who attempted to infiltrate their location on 27 March 2020.

“The terrorists were severely decimated by our gallant Ground troops supported by the Air Component of Operation LAFIYA DOLE. They withdrew in disarray under superior fire power and were subsequently crushed by own troops.

“Furthermore, during the encounter several terrorists were neutralised while one Gun Truck and various arms and ammunition were captured by the troops. These include; one DSHK Gun, 2 AK 47 Rifles, 2 AK 47 Rifle magazines, one Rocket Propelled Grenade bomb, 273 rounds of Anti-Aircraft Gun ammunition, 101 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition, 15 jerricans of Premium Motor Spirit and a Boko Haram Terrorists flag.

“Meanwhile, the Military High Command has congratulated the gallant troops for their resilience, courage and dedication to the noble cause of defending our fatherland against the criminal elements. They were equally enjoined to continue to be steadfast and relentless against the enemies of our nation.”