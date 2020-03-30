Akure Explosion: Police Boss Adamu Sets Up Investigation Team

A special police investigation team has been set up to unravel the cause of the explosion that occurred at Ogbese near Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Saturday, 28 March.

Concise News reports that more than 100 buildings were destroyed following the explosion that reportedly started around 1 a.m.

Spokesman for the police headquarters, Frank Mba, said the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, who set up the investigation team, appointed the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit, CP Maikudi A. Shehu, as head.

Members include police officers from the Police Bomb Disposal Squad (Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit).

Mba said the investigation team would work jointly with experts from the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) – the nation’s leading Research and Development Institution that is the sole repository of all geo-scientific data.

It is understood that a team of geo-physicists from Ife, led by Professor Adekunle Abraham Adepelumi, had carried out a detailed analysis of the impact site and surroundings on Sunday.

The team said it found a circular impact crater with 21m diameter and 7.8m depth which suggests a natural phenomenal.

“Water was found oozing out from the edges of the crater,” it reported.

“A preliminary insitu vibration, noise, seismicity, water analysis, radioactivity studies, rock and soil investigation were carried out.

“Our findings suggest that the impact of the blasting covers 1km radius of the surroundings of the crater. No evidence of fire or burning of anything was found within the vicinity. No evidence of radioactivity radiation was found within the crater and immediate vicinity.

“The field evidence point to a conclusion that A METEORIC FROM AN ASTEROID BELT THAT TRAVELS AT A GREAT SPEED FROM SPACE IMPACTED THE LOCATION AT AN ANGLE OF 43 degrees created an ejecta at South-Western part. No evidence of buried vehicle, buried ordinance or IED was found.

“However, crack opening that vary in thickness from 3mm to 4metres occurs on the wall of most of the buildings but not at the base of the buildings.

“Also, foreign rocks and strange metallic objects were found within the crater.

“Most of the destruction occurs on top and roof/ceilings of the buildings. Circular holes that measures between 1 to 2 inches were also created and observed on the screens of at least eight (8) cars that were parked nearby about 100m from the impact site.

“From our Earthquake and Space Weather Laboratory, the scientific evidence that we obtained this morning between 12 midnight and 2am corroborate the field observations of Meteoric from the Asteroid belt impacted the area.”