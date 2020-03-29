Xavi Wants Barcelona Return

Legendary Spanish footballer, Xavi Hernandez feels ready to take charge of Barcelona, Concise News reports.

Speaking to El Magazine, which accompanies national newspaper La Vanguardia on the weekend, the club’s all-time appearances leader was emphatic on one day assuming the Camp Nou hot seat that was offered to him before Ernesto Valverde’s January firing.

“I am clear that I want to return to Barça, I am very excited,” Xavi said.

“But I made it clear to them [sporting director Eric Abidal and CEO Oscar Grau] that I was looking for a project that started from scratch, and in which decision-making was mine,” it was further explained, of not accepting the proposal halfway through the 2019/2020 campaign.

When discussing Cruyff’s prediction that he would one day become Barcelona head coach, the 40-year-old praised the legendary Dutchman.

“He told me that they would come looking for me and gave me advice,” he intimated.

“If football is a religion, he was their god.”

Additionally, he explained his life in Qatar.

“There are prejudices about Arab culture,” Xavi stated.

“I do not defend a dictatorship. Not at all.

“I have been criticised a lot on the subject of human rights… But they are self-critical.

“They are increasingly aware that certain things must be suppressed, but they need time.

“There are indefensible issues, such as freedom of the press or respect for homosexuality, but they have many very positive things.”