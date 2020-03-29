WHO Dismisses Myth About Coronavirus Virus

The World Health Organization (WHO) has dismissed the myth that coronavirus is airborne and can last up to eight hours in the air.

In a tweet, WHO stated that the virus was only transmitted when an infected person speaks, coughs or sneezes.

The droplets from the infected person cannot last long in the air and so it drops to the ground.

To keep safe, WHO recommends 1m distancing, avoiding infected persons and constant washing of hands.

WHO tweeted: “FACT: #COVID19 is NOT airborne. The #coronavirus is mainly transmitted through droplets generated when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks. To protect yourself: keep 1m distance from others, disinfect surfaces frequently, wash/rub your, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.”